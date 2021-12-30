Haier India’s Eric Braganza set to retire after 12-year stint

Eric Braganza, President of Haier India, is set to retire ending his 12 year-stint at the consumer durable major effective January 1. The consumer durable veteran had been spearheading Haier’s India operations since 2009 and has been credited with setting up the foundation of the brand in the country.

Satish NS, currently the Senior Vice-President, Sales & Marketing at Haier Appliances India, will be taking over the role of President of India Operations. Meanwhile, Braganza will continue to mentor the team as a consultant, the company added.

In a statement, the company said that under Braganza’s leadership, Haier witnessed strong year-on-year growth over the last few years in India. It added that he played an instrumental role in establishing partnerships with leading national and regional retailers in the country, as well as introducing a product range specifically designed for Indian consumers.

“The last few years have been critical in the growth of the brand as we focused aggressively on not just expanding Haier’s market presence, but also in strengthening our customer service and improving our product line-up by increasing our investments to make Haier’s local manufacturing more robust. It’s very fulfilling to witness the extraordinary success that the brand has achieved since I joined in September 2009 and I feel confident as Haier embarks on a new chapter of innovation-led growth,” said Braganza.

In September 2021, Braganza was also appointed President of industry body Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) for the term 2021-23

An alumnus of Sri Ram College of Commerce, New Delhi, before joining Haier, Braganza has held senior management positions at various consumer durable companies in a career spanning 35 years including Electrolux Hyundai Division, Videocon Industries, Sylvania Laxman and Novino Batteries among others.