Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has announced the appointment of Barenya Senapati as the Finance Director.

Senapati, a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), brings extensive experience in accounting, financial planning, treasury management, pricing, and taxation at HAL.

Prior to this, Senapati served as a Finance Executive Director at HAL’s corporate office, handling all finance and accounts related functions.

Previously, he played a key role in finalising several contracts for the supply of fighter aircraft and helicopters and was instrumental in determining the pricing for HAL’s repair and overhaul activities, which represent a significant revenue stream for the company, said the company in a release.