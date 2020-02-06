Companies

HAL can now produce Do-228 (Upgraded) aircraft for UDAN

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on February 06, 2020 Published on February 06, 2020

Gets modification certification from DGCA

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) received the modification document of the HAL Do-228 (Upgraded) civil aircraft from the DGCA at the DefExpo-2020 in Lucknow.

Two Civil Do-228 produced by HAL for launch under UDAN scheme have configuration certification from DGCA for MTOW at 6,200 kg. But in order to meet the prospective operator’s requirement of a transport aircraft flyable under Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) category, HAL took efforts to reduce the aircraft weight below 5,700 kg.

With this development, HAL can now produce Do-228 (Upgraded) aircraft for UDAN — the regional airport development and Regional Connectivity Schemeinitiated by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

The document was handed over by G Rajsekhar, JDG, DGCA, to Apurba Roy, General Manager at HAL’s Transport Aircraft Division, Kanpur, in the presence of R Madhavan, CMD, HAL, and senior executives from HAL and DGCA.

Digital cockpit

Apart from weight criterion, the HAL Do-228-201(Upgraded) civil aircraft will also be equipped with a digital cockpit, which will ensure more accurate readings, precise information and ergonomic data displays with feedback loops and capability for self-check, to alert the pilot in emergencies. The glass cockpit architecture-enabled aircraft epitomises sought-after, new-age, aviation technology.

Also, the incorporation of civil certified turbo-prop minus 10 Engine ensures a more reliable torque sensing system, higher component life, lighter weight and higher time between overhaul (TBO) as compared to the previous minus 5 engine.

The integration of the five blade propeller with HAL Do-228-201(Upgraded) aircraft will lead to significant reduction in noise levels, faster engine start, less lubrication and better damping characteristics.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
airlines and aviation
