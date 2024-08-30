Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), a public sector aerospace and defence company, signed an airframer contract with SAFHAL Helicopter Engines Pvt. Ltd (SAFHAL) to jointly design, develop, manufacture, supply and support ‘Aravalli’ engine.

The high-power engine Aravalli, is devised to meet the requirements of the Indian Armed Forces, specifically for the 13-tonne Medium Lift class, Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and the Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH). These helicopters are expected to operate in diverse and challenging environments.

C B Ananthakrishnan, Chairman and Managing Director (Addl. Charge), HAL, commented, “This partnership with SAFHAL marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards achieving technological self-reliance in India’s aerospace and defence sector. The collaboration will not only ensure the operational capabilities of the IMRH and DBMRH platforms but also contribute to the broader goal of indigenous development of critical defense technologies.”

SAFHAL, a joint venture between Safran Helicopter Engines SAS and HAL, is dedicated to the design, development, production, sales and support of new-generation helicopter engines in India.

Previously, HAL had collaborated with Safran Helicopter Engines to power its helicopter engine, Artouste used in Cheetah and Chetak, followed by the Shakti engine and its variants powering the ALH, LCH, and LUH.