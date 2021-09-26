HAL signs pact with Alliance Air for deployment of Do-228 Aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh

State-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Sunday said it has signed a lease agreement with Alliance Air Aviation Limited for the supply of two Civil Do-228 aircraft for regional operations in Arunachal Pradesh, aimed at giving boost to India's Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS).

The HAL Do- 228 is a versatile aircraft well-suited for operations in the North East and has the capabilities of short take-off and landing, ability to land and take-off from semi-prepared runways, the company said in a release.

This development opens a new vista in civil aviation for HAL, it said, adding the company is keen to increase its footprint in the regional civil aviation by engaging more numbers of HAL Do-228 by air operators of the country.

Apurba Roy, General Manager, Transport Aircraft Division, Kanpur, HAL and Arun Kumar Bansal, Head of Engineering, Alliance Air Aviation Limited signed the deal papers in Bengaluru.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu said it was a big day for the state given the geographical challenges in the vast state, the connectivity will now be easier.

HAL's Transport Aircraft Division, Kanpur has been in the business of transport and trainer aircraft for defence customers. The division has ventured into the manufacturing of Hindustan-228 aircraft.

The Hindustan-228 is a 19-seat multirole utility aircraft built for various applications such as VIP transport, passenger transport, air ambulance, flight inspection roles, cloud seeding, and recreational activities like para jumping, aerial surveillance, photography and cargo applications.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, the Home Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Bamang Felix, the Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh, Naresh Kumar, Secretary (Civil Aviation) of Arunachal Pradesh, Swapnil Nayak attended the event virtually through a video conference.

The dignitaries present included Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), R Madhavan, CMD (HAL), Usha Padhee, JS (MoCA), and senior officials from HAL, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Airports Authority of India (AAI).