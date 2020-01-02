HAL, Wipro 3D sign MoU for metal 3D printing adoption in aerospace

Commission-based recruitment system drives wrong behaviour: David Windley, CEO, IQTalent Partners
HAL, a Bengaluru-based aerospace, and defence company, and Wipro 3D, the metal additive manufacturing (AM) business of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN), have signed a memoradum of understanding (MoU) to design, develop, prove out, manufacture and repair of aerospace components using metal additive technology.
The MoU also accentuates development, prove out and application of new material for use in metal additive technology.
This initiative will focus on development, prove out and production of aerospace applications including MRO, using metal additive manufacturing. prove-outs and certification of components developed using metal 3D printing is also a key element of this co-operation.
Shekhar Shrivastava, CEO, Bangalore Complex, HAL, said, "This initiative between HAL and Wipro 3D will create a unique synergy of capabilities that can accelerate the adoption of metal additive manufacturing in Aerospace in India. Qualification of parts for Aerospace is challenging as it would require prove out and extensive testing followed by certification by regulatory authorities which may also include flight testing.”
Pratik Kumar, CEO, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, said, “This MoU will bring metal 3D printing into the mainstream of India's Aerospace. Wipro 3D and HAL have worked together in the past. This further strengthens our collaborative efforts to create additive technology leadership in Aerospace.”
Globally, the aerospace industry has been one of the foremost adopters of metal 3D printing due to the benefits of faster design iterations, weight and geometry optimisation, performance improvement and flexible manufacturing.
Ajay Parikh, Vice President & Business Head, Wipro 3D, said, “The MoU will provide significant manufacturing and MRO flexibility and freedom to existing, upcoming, and legacy aerospace programmes. The additive technology capability Wipro3D has built over years in aerospace and defence verticals will help us in collaborating with HAL.”
