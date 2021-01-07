Haldi Golf County appoints JLL as sales partners

Haldi Golf County a joint venture of Dream Valley Golf and Resorts along with Girdhari Homes appointed JLL India (Jones Lang LaSalle), as their strategic sales partner.

Through this association, both firms aim at creating an interface for golf-enthusiasts and buyers, as they together support site visits, negotiations, and bookings at the delightful, first of its kind riverside residential golf course in the country.

The Haldi Golf County is spread over 250 acres with premium residential units, a clubhouse, and a proposed 5-star resort located on the banks of river Haldi in Toopran on Medchal highway, an hour drive from Hyderabad.

Prithvi Reddy, CEO Haldi Golf County and Sandip Patnaik, Managing Director JLL India, announced the partnership by teeing off from the Haldi Golf County driving range.