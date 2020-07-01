Haldia Petro, Rhone Capital jointly acquire US-based Lummus Technology

Alexa please start the engine: The new Honda City with new characteristics
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd (HPL), a flagship company of The Chatterjee Group (TCG), and Rhone Capital, a global private equity firm, have jointly acquired the US-based Lummus Technology from McDermott International. The deal is estimated to be valued at $2.725 billion (approximately Rs 20,590 crore).
Lummus Technology is a leading master licensor of proprietary technologies in the refining, petrochemicals, gas processing and coal gasification sectors, as well as a supplier of proprietary catalysts, equipment and related engineering services. It has around 130 licensed technologies and more than 3,400 patents and trademarks.
The move would enable Lummus Technology to function as a ‘standalone’ autonomous entity and have the flexibility and agility to further develop its core competencies, said a press statement issued by HPL, which has its manufacturing facility at Haldia in West Bengal.
“This landmark development would accelerate India’s progress towards self-reliance in the materials technology space. HPL, with two decades of experience in manufacturing polymer products and downstream chemicals, would partner Lummus in evolving technological improvements for these segments,” the release said.
Together, Lummus and HPL would be in a position to provide a more compelling ‘value proposition’ to the clients of Lummus in India and abroad. The deal would also give a boost to HPL’s initiative to pivot upstream investments in the 'oil to chemicals' sector.
“Our investments are both strategic and long term, most of which span 25 to 30 years. We have primarily focused on knowledge-based enterprises, and as such, Lummus is a great addition to our portfolio. Leading with innovation, it delivers sustainable value to clients in the areas of materials technology. HPL, being a long-term client of Lummus, can share its customer experience and collaborate with Lummus to co-create innovations for the benefit of the industry,” Purnendu Chatterjee, founder Chairman of TCG, said in the release.
State Bank of India is the lead banker in the deal.
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Solar panels will no longer need human intervention to stay dust-free
A new national roadmap envisages a de-carbonising paradigm for the transport sector. V Rishi Kumar reports
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510781090 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...