Haldia Petro, Rhone Capital jointly acquire US-based Lummus Technology

Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd (HPL), a flagship company of The Chatterjee Group (TCG), and Rhone Capital, a global private equity firm, have jointly acquired the US-based Lummus Technology from McDermott International. The deal is estimated to be valued at $2.725 billion (approximately Rs 20,590 crore).

Lummus Technology is a leading master licensor of proprietary technologies in the refining, petrochemicals, gas processing and coal gasification sectors, as well as a supplier of proprietary catalysts, equipment and related engineering services. It has around 130 licensed technologies and more than 3,400 patents and trademarks.

The move would enable Lummus Technology to function as a ‘standalone’ autonomous entity and have the flexibility and agility to further develop its core competencies, said a press statement issued by HPL, which has its manufacturing facility at Haldia in West Bengal.

“This landmark development would accelerate India’s progress towards self-reliance in the materials technology space. HPL, with two decades of experience in manufacturing polymer products and downstream chemicals, would partner Lummus in evolving technological improvements for these segments,” the release said.

Together, Lummus and HPL would be in a position to provide a more compelling ‘value proposition’ to the clients of Lummus in India and abroad. The deal would also give a boost to HPL’s initiative to pivot upstream investments in the 'oil to chemicals' sector.

“Our investments are both strategic and long term, most of which span 25 to 30 years. We have primarily focused on knowledge-based enterprises, and as such, Lummus is a great addition to our portfolio. Leading with innovation, it delivers sustainable value to clients in the areas of materials technology. HPL, being a long-term client of Lummus, can share its customer experience and collaborate with Lummus to co-create innovations for the benefit of the industry,” Purnendu Chatterjee, founder Chairman of TCG, said in the release.

State Bank of India is the lead banker in the deal.