Haldiram’s probes food ‘contamination’

Haldiram’s Food International has issued a press statement against the backdrop of viral images of a supposedly contaminated food item at one of its outlets in Nagpur being circulated on social media. The company stated that it has taken serious note, looked into the issue and had an internal investigation on whether the situation is genuine or not.

Kamal Agrawal, director of the brand, stated that for Haldiram’s, food hygiene, food quality and hospitality services are the top priorities, and the company is carrying out every possible action to get to the bottom of the viral images that are being circulated. A photo of a dead baby lizard in sambar at a Haldiram’s outlet in Nagpur is being circulated on social media.

“As a brand, we have always complied by all the FDA norms, carried out regular audits and have attained all forms of food safety certifications,” the press statement added.