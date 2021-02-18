Haldiram’s to bring nutritional food brand Futurelife to India

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
Packaged snacks company Haldiram’s on Thursday said that its bringing South African functional food brand Futurelife to India in a distribution tie-up to India. The two companies announced the launch of a range of nutritional products such as smart oats and ancient grains, crunchy granola and smart foods among others.
In the first phase of the launch, the products will be available across Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. The products will be retailed at Haldiram’s outlets besides other retail platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Milk Basket, Big Basket and Grofers.
In a statement, A.K. Tyagi, Executive Director, Haldiram’s said, “We are not only seeing an increasing consumer preference in India for health foods but also a growing inclination to try new, non-traditional food products. We are excited about our partnership with Futurelife and are eagerly looking forward to retailing their products across our retail stores across North India.”
These are functional food products targeted at the entire family. For instance: Smart Foods is a high protein, meal or drink that combines 15 Vitamins and Minerals and can be eaten as a meal, shake or a smoothie.
Added Mark Bunn, Managing Director of Futurelife said,“We are very excited to be entering India – a new market for us and an important global economy. World over we are seeing an increasing preference for health foods as consumers focus more on their health and nutritional requirements. The global work-from-home phenomenon due to the pandemic has further increased the demand for such products. We are witnessing similar trends in India and see this as an important market that would be, we believe, very receptive to our range of products”
