Haloocom sets up operations in US

Enterprise communications solution provider, Haloocom, has set up its operations in the United States (US).

The company has launched its operations in Texas from February this year, company officials said. Rajesh K U, Head of Global Business Operations, Haloocom said that US customers will now have access to Enterprise communications solution that can easily be with CRM applications like Salesforce, Pipedrive or Hubspot and build such a cloud setup in less than 60 minutes.

According to the latest data, the unified communication market in the US is anticipated to reach over $186 billion by 2026.