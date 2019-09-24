Companies

Haptik acquires Buzzo.ai

Press Trust of India New Delhi | Updated on September 24, 2019 Published on September 24, 2019

Buzzo.ai is a platform to create an expert advisor-like conversational shopping experience in any retail or e-commerce domains

Haptik, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has acquired Mumbai-based conversational commerce start-up Buzzo.ai for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2016 by Anand Ramachandran and Vivek Arya, Buzzo.ai is a platform to create an expert advisor-like conversational shopping experience in any retail or e-commerce domains.

“With these capabilities added, Haptik will be able to further enhance voice and chat commerce solutions for its customers globally...Haptik will also leverage the platform to power multi-lingual experiences for the next 500 million Indians that come online to shop, following the $100 million strategic transaction with Reliance Jio earlier this year,” a statement said.

Haptik’s customers include brands such as Samsung, KFC, Coca-Cola, Oyo Rooms, HDFC and Viacom18.

“...given our mission to enable the paradigm shift from clicks to conversations, commerce was always the next frontier. The Buzzo.ai team has taken a very unique approach to solving this problem, which is totally different from what we have today. This is what attracted us to them,” Haptik Co-founder and CTO Swapan Rajdev said.

The acquisition comes on the heels of Haptik’s expansion to North America, where they acqui-hired the founding team of Convrg, a Los Angeles-based start-up.

