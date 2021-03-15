Hardeep Singh Brar is new the National Head-Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Kia Motors India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kia Corporation, on Monday said it has appointed as Hardeep Singh Brar as the National Head of Sales and Marketing, with immediate effect.
He replaces Manohar Bhat who served the company for more than three years and was one of the key drivers of Kia's market into India.
Brar will be responsible for enhancing Kia’s leadership position in the Indian market and for enabling the next wave of growth. Brar brings over two decades of experience in the automotive industry to Kia, having most recently served at Great Wall Motors as Director-- Marketing and Sales.
Prior to this, Brar had held senior leadership positions across sales, network and marketing functions at Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen, General Motors and Nissan. He holds a Mechanical Engineering degree from Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Punjab and is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School.
“Kia has been able to disrupt the Indian automobile industry and emerge as a market leader in a record time and with Brar onboard, we are confident of consolidating our position further through a more consumer focused approach," Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said.
On his appointment, Brar said, “I have followed Kia’s India journey and witnessed the way Kia has disrupted the market with three segment-leading products. It is an exciting phase that Kia Motors India is in right now and I look forward to continuing Kia’s phenomenal run and shaping the future for the brand.”
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
The hills of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district have witnessed a quiet revolution — for empowerment, ...
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Both birds and humans are migratory creatures, with different parameters for where they choose to settle or ...
It’s the birth anniversary of Colombian footballer Andrés Escobar who was shot dead at the behest of a ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...