Hardeep Singh Brar is new the National Head-Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India

Kia Motors India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kia Corporation, on Monday said it has appointed as Hardeep Singh Brar as the National Head of Sales and Marketing, with immediate effect.

He replaces Manohar Bhat who served the company for more than three years and was one of the key drivers of Kia's market into India.

Brar will be responsible for enhancing Kia’s leadership position in the Indian market and for enabling the next wave of growth. Brar brings over two decades of experience in the automotive industry to Kia, having most recently served at Great Wall Motors as Director-- Marketing and Sales.

Prior to this, Brar had held senior leadership positions across sales, network and marketing functions at Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen, General Motors and Nissan. He holds a Mechanical Engineering degree from Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Punjab and is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School.

“Kia has been able to disrupt the Indian automobile industry and emerge as a market leader in a record time and with Brar onboard, we are confident of consolidating our position further through a more consumer focused approach," Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said.

On his appointment, Brar said, “I have followed Kia’s India journey and witnessed the way Kia has disrupted the market with three segment-leading products. It is an exciting phase that Kia Motors India is in right now and I look forward to continuing Kia’s phenomenal run and shaping the future for the brand.”