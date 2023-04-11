Harman, an automotive electronics technology company and a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., focused on designing consumer experiences at automotive grade, on Tuesday, announced its expansion plans in India by opening a new Automotive Engineering Centre in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The new Chennai centre, which will be fully functional by the second quarter of this year, will support Harman to tap into Chennai’s rich talent pool of automotive engineers and researchers and contribute to the growth of the global auto ecosystem. The company will begin operations with a workforce of 200 employees in the first year itself. Currently, over one-third of Harman’s total workforce, i.e., close to 10,000 employees work in India.

Also read: Samsung to invest in smart manufacturing capability, research and development in India

The Chennai centre will cater to both global and Indian OEMs and will work in tandem with the other key centres, including Bangalore and Pune, to develop advanced automotive technologies.

“Our commitment to India runs deep, and with this new facility, we are further leveraging the rich talent base in the region to drive innovation and create world-class automotive experiences. As a hub for automotive engineering and software talent, Chennai is the suitable location to attract top talent and foster a collaborative work culture that aligns with Harman’s global ethos,” said Prathab Deivanayagham, Managing Director- Harman India.

Also read: Domestic automobile industry scaling up efforts to enhance localisation of electric components

Harman’s Chennai centre is well-located and is a perfect blend of amenities and sustainable design. The centre is strategically situated on Mount-Poonamallee Road (MPR) - Porur, equidistant from the airport and the central business district, and surrounded by strong social infrastructure that caters to the needs of corporates.

The opening of Harman’s Automotive Engineering Centre in Chennai is a significant step towards the development of advanced automotive innovations and strengthening Harman’s presence in the fast-growing Indian market, said the company.