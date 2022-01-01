Harsh Goenka announces work from home amid rising Covid-19 cases

Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG Group, has announced that the conglomerate is closing down workspaces and going back to work from home amid rising Covid-19 cases in India.

Goenka urged other organisations to follow suit to curb the spread of Covid-19 cases.

“In view of the alarming rise in Covid cases across India, we have gone back to work from home and closed our workplaces, effective today. I hope other organisations also follow suit and try to break the chain,” Goenka wrote on Twitter.

The decision comes as India reported 22,775 new Covid cases on Friday.

As per official data, the active caseload stands at 1,04,781. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 8,949 to 3,42,75,312. 406 new deaths were recorded taking the Covid death toll to 4,81,486.

India has recorded 1,431 cases of the Omicron variant so far while patients infected with the variant who have been discharged/recovered/migrated total 488.