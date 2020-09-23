Harsh Vardhan Lodha’s appeal against removal from MP Birla Group admitted for hearing at court

Waste management: It’s all about building an ecosystem
The ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP campaign under way now drives home the message
Appeals filed by MP Birla Group’s cable companies, including Universal Cables, Vindhya Telelinks and Universal Cables, as well as Harsh Vardhan Lodha were admitted for hearing in the Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday.
The three companies and the Lodha had on Tuesday moved applications challenging a verdict passed by the Single Bench of the same court directing the removal of Lodha from all the positions within the MP Birla Group of Companies during pendency of a suit involving the contested will of the late Priyamvada Birla.
“After admission of the appeals, the Honourable Division Bench was pleased to grant time till tomorrow, when the applications will be taken up again for consideration of interim relief sought by our clients,” said Debanjan Mandal, partner, Fox & Mandal, who represents Lodha.
After protracted arguments over the reappointment of Lodha to the Boards of only three companies in 2019 and 2020, justice Sahidullah Munshi had passed a verdict on Friday restraining Lodha from holding office in the MP Birla Group, though such order was not prayed for. The verdict also affects some 30 entities of the promoter group, whose right to management was affected and which were asked to vote as directed by the joint administrators of Priyamvada Birla’s estate, though they are independent entities and not part of the estate.
The lawyers for Lodha described the Friday’s verdict as a violation of natural justice and contrary to various laws and court rulings.
The ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP campaign under way now drives home the message
When clean technology meets with innovators, the outcome is sustainable as well as ingenious, says Preeti ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Fortunes are linked to assets under mutual funds, which are set for steady growth
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
₹1036 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1020100510501065 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...