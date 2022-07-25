Hasbro launches classic board games in Tamil

Hasbro India has decided to launch some of its classic board games in Tamil as it steps up focus on local sourcing and manufacturing its products in India. In the coming months it also plans to launch some of these games in other languages such as Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada.

The toy and board games makers had last year launched Monopoly Deal Card Game in Hindi. Now, it has launched Monopoly, Game of Life, and the Monopoly Deal card game in Tamil.

Tamilian towns on the board

The toy major said that the packaging, instructions, elements of the game board and action cards of the three games are in Tamil. When playing the classic Monopoly board game and Monopoly Deal Card game, fans can buy, sell, trade properties in cities, towns and districts that are local to the culturally rich state of Tamil Nadu. This includes, Tanjavur, Kanchipuram, Rameshwaram, Coimbatore and Chennai to name a few, it added.

“In the coming months, Hasbro plans to launch these games in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. All these games are Made in India and for India, strengthening Hasbro’s commitment to boost local sourcing and manufacturing in the country,” the company added.

Locally manufacturing

Hasbro India said that its locally manufactured games include Monopoly Deluxe Edition, Jenga, Battleship, Monopoly India Edition, Monopoly Junior Peppa Pig, Hungry Hungry Hippos among others.

Bhavesh Somaya, General Manager–South Asia, Hasbro, said, “At Hasbro, we always put the consumer at the centre of everything we do. The launch of these games is another step towards our resolve to manufacture and develop locally relevant games in India so that fans and families always have immersive and exciting play experiences that also lend to developing play-based pedagogy.”

The Monopoly Deal Card Game is available at ₹299 and the Monopoly Board Game in Tamil is priced at ₹1,199.

“We are thrilled to bring to life the rich cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu through our popular games. This will truly be an exciting opportunity to practice basic math, communication and critical life skills in a native language,” added Lalit Parmar, Commercial Director–Hasbro India.