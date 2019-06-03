Hatsun Agro acquires cattle feed plant in Maharashtra

Hatsun Agro Product has completed the acquisition of Madhur Pashu Aahar, a cattle feed plant in Solapur in Maharashtra. The acquisition and the subsequent modernisation will cost the company around ₹10 crore.

With a total daily production capacity of l00 tonnes, the plant will help Hatsun in supporting the growing requirement of affiliated farmers in the region.

The acquisition will save transport costs of around ₹2 per kg being currently incurred for transporting feed from its plant in Tamil Nadu to Maharashtra, a company release said.

Hatsun Agro, a leading private sector dairy company with brands such as Arokya, Arun, IBACO and Hatsun, procures milk from around 4 lakh farmers.

Currently, Hatsun Agro manufactures Santosa brand of cattle feed at its existing plant, which has a manufacturing capacity of 900 tonnes a day. With the acquisition, the total manufacturing capacity of Santosa cattle feed has gone up to 1,000 tonnes daily.

RG Chandramogan, Chairman and Managing Director, Hatsun Agro, was quoted as saying that good quality cattle feed is a key component of the company’s support service to farmers. The plant will be modernised with latest equipment and upgraded lab testing facilities.