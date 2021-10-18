Hatsun Agro net up 25% at ₹82 crore

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (HAP), a leading dairy company, reported a 25 per cent increase in net profit at ₹82 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, against ₹66 crore in the same period last year. Revenue increased 23 per cent to ₹1,635 crore (₹1,327 crore), said a company press release.
RG Chandramogan, Chairman, HAP, said, “We are happy to report a decent growth in revenues albeit little shorter than our expectations due to unprecedented monsoon, exceeding more than 10 per cent from the normal in the last few months in the entire South India and Maharashtra. These markets account for 95 per cent of our business.”
“HAP is investing about ₹450 crore in its business across new manufacturing facilities to expand capacities in ice cream, milk, curd, milk products and cattle feed and also in distribution, sales and marketing before the end of FY22. We will have enough capacities in all our divisions for FY23”.
The company has made a fresh agreement with Swelect Renewable Energy Private Limited for purchase of solar power under captive user model. The solar project, which is expected to be commissioned by February, is estimated to provide HAP around 1.45 crore units of electricity annually, resulting in cost savings of ₹3 crore. HAP has already started consuming solar power from the recently commissioned solar power plant by Swelect Sun Energy Pvt. Ltd, the release said.
Total consumption of solar power by HAP from the above two projects alone will be around 3.70 crore units per annum and the total cost saving will be around ₹8.50 crore per annum.
The company said it has forayed into Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, the release said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...