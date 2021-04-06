Have achieved the final close of Asian Fund IV: KKR

Global investment firm KKR on Tuesday said it has achieved the final close of its KKR Asian Fund IV, a $15-billion fund for investments in private equity across the Asia-Pacific region. KKR will be investing about $1.3 billion in capital alongside fund investors.

Strong support

KKR Asian Fund IV is currently the largest PE fund for investing in the Asia Pacific region. The fund, which exceeded its target size to reach its hardcap for fund investors’ commitments, received strong support from a diverse group of new and existing global investors, including strong representation by Asia Pacific-based investors, the firm said in a statement.

“India is an important part of KKR’s Asia Pacific investment strategy across all our asset classes. The country’s dynamic population and strong economic fundamentals are fueling the growth of India’s innovative and disruptive homegrown companies. The successful close of Asian Fund IV further enhances our ability to bring KKR’s trusted partnership approach, global network and deep industry expertise to Indian entrepreneurs, founders and management teams as they position their businesses to capture the opportunities locally and overseas,” Gaurav Trehan, Partner at KKR India said.

Earlier in January, KKR announced the final closings of its inaugural pan-regional infrastructure and real estate funds – the $3.9 billion Asia Pacific Infrastructure Investors Fund and $1.7 billion Asia Real Estate Partners Fund.

Through Asian Fund IV, KKR plans to pursue opportunities stemming from rising consumption and urbanisation trends, as well as corporate carve-outs, spin-offs, and consolidation as companies look to optimise their portfolios. This strategy is led by a team of about 70 investment professionals based in 8 offices across 6 major Asia Pacific markets.

Market experts

The team is supported by locally-based operational and capital markets experts in KKR Capstone and KKR Capital Markets.

“The opportunity for private equity investment across the Asia Pacific is phenomenal. While each market is unique, the long-term fundamentals underpinning the region’s growth are consistent – the demand for consumption upgrades, a fast-growing middle class, rising urbanisation, and technological disruption. We are excited by the diverse opportunities we see and are pleased to deepen our commitment to the region with the close of our new fund,” Hiro Hirano, Co-Head of Asia Pacific Private Equity at KKR said.

KKR launched its Asia Pacific platform in 2005, and today has over $30 billion in assets under management in the region across strategies, including private equity, infrastructure, real estate and credit. KKR’s Asia Pacific Private Equity portfolio currently includes investments in about 60 companies in 11 countries across the region.