Have hired global forensic agency to investigate data breach at Domino’s Pizza: Jubilant FoodWorks

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, the master franchisee of Domino’s Pizza in India, has lodged a formal complaint and has hired a global forensic agency to further probe a recent data breach affecting millions of users.
Hackers had made public data of 18 crore orders of Domino’s India; the data was put on the Dark Web.
Jubilant Foodworks, in an email communication to users on Tuesday, said that the company had faced a security incident on March 24 wherein its systems were attacked by a hacker.
The company further “categorically asserted and reassured” users that no financial data had been compromised.
“Domino’s, as a policy, does not store financial details of users such as complete credit card number, CVV, passwords, etc.,” it said.
It further informed users about the action being taken regarding the breach.
“We have lodged a formal complaint with the relevant authorities and also filed a complaint with the Cyber Crimes cell. We have also hired a global forensic agency to investigate the matter, to try and identify the perpetrators behind the attack,” it said
“We will be working with leading security experts on further strengthening our security protocols and making them world class,” it added.
Independent cyber security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia earlier this week had reported that data of 18 crore orders of Domino’s India has become public.
“Again!! Data of 18 Crore orders of #Domino's India have become public. Hacker created a search engine on Dark Web. If you have ever ordered @dominos_india online, your data might be leaked. Data include Name, Email, Mobile, GPS Location, etc,” Rajaharia had tweeted.
