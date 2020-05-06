Havells extends warranty period on products amid lockdown

Havells India Ltd on Wednesday said that it is extending its warranty period on all its products amid the lockdown.

All consumer product warranty ending between the period March 22, 2020 to May 31, 2020 have been extended June 30, 2020, it said in a statement.

With the lockdown, field service engineers are unable to reach customer homes and provide required services. To ease customer’s worry, Havells is leveraging digital communication techniques like WhatsApp to help customers register their complaints, it said.

Havells product users can WhatsApp on 9711773333 and chat with the representative for service request registration and other needs.

Customers can also visit the Havells Consumer Connect or My Lloyd App for service request registration and other customer needs. For easy access, they can also SMS for service request registration.