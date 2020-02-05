Havells launches new range of alkaline water purifiers

Flight jargon
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
Havells India has launched its latest range of alkaline water purifiers which claim to offer over 50 per cent water recovery.
Many RO purifiers process around 70 per cent of inlet water while recovering only 30 per cent of purified water. Havells Delite Alkaline RO water purifiers processe more than 50 per cent of inlet water, infusing them with essential minerals — giving consumers access to larger quantity of nutritious, healthy and purified alkaline water, the company said.
The two variants, Delite Alkaline High Recovery and Delite Alkaline, have been indigenously developed and designed at the firm’s R&D facility and manufactured at its manufacturing plant in Haridwar.
Shashank Shrivastav, Vice-President, Havells India, said: “Today’s consumers are more health conscious and have a greater inclination for advanced purification technologies when it comes to safe and healthy drinking water. This has resulted in an increase in the demand for bespoke and technologically enriched water purifiers in the country.
“We are delighted to introduce our new range of Alkaline RO and UV water purifiers that offer healthy alkaline drinking water with 8+ pH levels. Our technology works in eight steps that remove all impurities, add goodness of natural alkaline minerals and magnetise this water to improve hydration and mineral absorption in the body.”
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
It’s been a long time coming. Xiaomi’s Poco F1 was launched way back in August 2018 and for a while was the ...
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
Adding tax-deferred instruments, investing to get inflation-adjusted returns and generating additional income ...
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
The stock of Intellect Design Arena gained 4.2 per cent on Tuesday, resuming its short-term uptrend. Investors ...
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...