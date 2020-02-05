Havells launches new range of alkaline water purifiers

Havells India has launched its latest range of alkaline water purifiers which claim to offer over 50 per cent water recovery.

Many RO purifiers process around 70 per cent of inlet water while recovering only 30 per cent of purified water. Havells Delite Alkaline RO water purifiers processe more than 50 per cent of inlet water, infusing them with essential minerals — giving consumers access to larger quantity of nutritious, healthy and purified alkaline water, the company said.

The two variants, Delite Alkaline High Recovery and Delite Alkaline, have been indigenously developed and designed at the firm’s R&D facility and manufactured at its manufacturing plant in Haridwar.

Shashank Shrivastav, Vice-President, Havells India, said: “Today’s consumers are more health conscious and have a greater inclination for advanced purification technologies when it comes to safe and healthy drinking water. This has resulted in an increase in the demand for bespoke and technologically enriched water purifiers in the country.

“We are delighted to introduce our new range of Alkaline RO and UV water purifiers that offer healthy alkaline drinking water with 8+ pH levels. Our technology works in eight steps that remove all impurities, add goodness of natural alkaline minerals and magnetise this water to improve hydration and mineral absorption in the body.”