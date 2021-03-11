Havells to cover Covid-19 vaccination costs for its direct and indirect employees

Havells India Ltd, an electrical goods (FMEG) company, will cover Covid-19 vaccination costs for all its direct and indirect employees in India.

The company’s vaccination programme will cover the cost through a process of reimbursement, an official release said.

Commenting on the initiative, V Krishnan, CHRO Havells said in a statement: “As we continue to navigate the pandemic, for us at Havells nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our people. Based on our philosophy of ‘people at the core’ we are pleased to share that all employees of Havells – direct and indirect, will be reimbursed with the Covid19 vaccination cost for both the doses under government guidelines.”

He added: “We assure that we will remain committed to this goal and will contribute to our nation’s collective initiative to end the pandemic. We intend to continue our focus towards ensuring our workforce is safe, healthy, and secure so that we are always ready to meet the needs of our customers.”

Havells claimed that it has taken various initiatives during the pandemic and lockdown to ensure the mental and physical well-being of its employees. These include clear WFH guidelines, staggered return to the workplace through a roaster system, technology enablement for all employees for seamless WFH, among others.

Other companies that have announced that they would cover the cost of the Covid-19 vaccination are Capgemini, Infosys, Accenture, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Accenture, RPG Group, and State Bank of India (SBI), among others.