Hawking Defence Services signs MoU with Australian UAV Technologies

Our Bureau | Updated on: Apr 19, 2022

To make advances in unmanned technologies and provide cost-effective solutions to the defence services

The Chennai-based Hawking Defence Services Pvt Ltd, a tech start-up operating in the unmanned systems, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Australian UAV Technologies to establish a joint venture (JV) company. The JV will enable technology transfer, joint research and development and licensed manufacturing of unmanned systems.

The tie-up is aimed at making advances in unmanned technologies, provide cost-effective solutions and services to the Indian defence services, and to establish a reliable systems catering to the global requirements, says a release from Hawking Defence.

The agreement was signed at the Australian Consulate in Chennai.

