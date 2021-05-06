HC stays APPCB notice to close Amara Raja Batteries plants

In a relief to Amara Raja Batteries Limited, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has stayed the operation of the notice of the AP Pollution Control Board for the closure of the company plants situated at Karkambadi and Nunegundlapalli in Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh.

The Pollution Board had issued the notice on April 30 and directed the batteries major promoted by the family of the Telugu Desam Party MP Jayadev Galla for closure of the plants with immediate effect.

Following the notice, the company moved AP High Court, which today granted a stay of operations of the closure notice and directed the company to comply with various measures before June 17, 2021.

It ordered the APPCB to check the progress after June 17, whether the company has taken up necessary measures at the company plants located in Chittoor district and posted the matter to June 28.

The company had stated that it has initiated steps to comply with the APPCB orders and has also pressed into action its contingency plans to avoid dislocation in supplies of batteries to its customers across product segments, including essential service segments like defence, hospitals and telecom.

Amara Raja had earlier made representations to the State Pollution Control Board officials on various environmental control measures deployed in line with industry standards, regulatory requirements and the improvement actions being initiated. The Company is hopeful of a satisfactory resolution which is in the interest of all stakeholders.

Following the closure notice, the company shares had taken a beating. Based on the developments, the company shares gained today in the morning deals and were trading at ₹s 792.10 up nearly 3 per cent at BSE today.