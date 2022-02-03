HCC net profit dips 46 per cent in Q3 to ₹64 crore

Higher finance costs and increased subcontracting expenses dented the December 2021 quarter net profit of construction and engineering company, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC). The Mumbai-based firm recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹64.43 for the reporting quarter, a drop of 46 per cent as against ₹118.58 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Total revenue at the consolidated level increased 12 per cent to ₹2,695.89 crore during the quarter as against ₹2,416.93 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

The total order book of the company stood at ₹15,799 crore as of December 31, 2021.

HCC also mentioned that its debt resolution plan has significantly advanced and is in the final stages of implementation. Delay in its closure has resulted in the accrual of higher interest cost during the quarter.

As at 31 December 2021, the HCC Group has accumulated losses aggregating to ₹3,806.44 crore which has resulted in full erosion of its net worth. The holding company also continues to default on payment to tenders along with overdue to operational creditors.

Certain operational creditors of the holding company have applied before the National Company Law Tribunal for the debt resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, none of which has been admitted so far.

“Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted business operations of the group and there continues to exist uncertainty with respect to the pandemic on group’s operations. The above factors Indicate that events or conditions exist, which may cast significant doubt on the Group’s ability to continue as a going concern,” HCC added in its notes.

Arjun Dhawan, Director and Group CEO, HCC, said, “HCC is proud of its PPP track record, having developed and operated Rs 7,000 crore of value generating BOTs (build operate transfer). The sale underscores our commitment to create liquidity that will bolster both operations and future business growth.”