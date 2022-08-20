HCCB announces Juan Pablo Rodriguez as its new CEO

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), announced, Juan Pablo Rodriguez, its new CEO.

Juan Pablo Rodriguez, who is currently the Chief Commercial Officer for the Bottling Investments Group (BIG), has been appointed as General Manager and Chief Executive Officer for HCCB, and will begin the transition in September 2022.

“In the last two years, Juan Pablo has led the BIG Commercial team in achieving significant growth ambitions, transforming our channel strategy, and ensuring we continue to win in the market through capability-building and portfolio innovation. He is a 22-year veteran of the Coca-Cola system with a proven track record of leading teams and driving sustainable growth across markets,” said the company.

Neeraj Garg, the current Chairman, and CEO of the company, took over the responsibility of HCCB in 2020, and has played a significant role in continuing the growth story of the company, including delivering some of the best financial results ever.

Murat Ozgel, President, BIG of The Coca-Cola Company said, “Throughout his career, Neeraj has brought to life his passion for people development by being an active mentor for talent across The Coca-Cola Company. He has played a key role in championing strong end-to-end business management capabilities in teams and growing talent across markets. I would like to thank him for his contributions to the HCCB team over the last couple of years. He will leave behind a strong legacy.”