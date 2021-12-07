HCL Tech to hire 12,000 employees in the US in next 5 years

Noida-based information technology (IT) company, HCL Technologies said it plans to create 12,000 new jobs in the United States in the next five years.

The company expects to recruit more than 2,000 graduates over the next 36 months as part of its US-specific early career and training programme, Rise at HCL, the company said in a statement. This is part of the organisation’s global New Vistas programme, which is designed to establish innovation and delivery centres in emerging cities around the world.

HCL Apprenticeship Programme

The company also recently launched its HCL Apprenticeship Programme, which offers full-time tech jobs and fully-funded higher education for high school graduates in the US.

HCL’s US recruitment efforts will focus on North Carolina, Texas, California, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Minnesota and its recently launched global delivery centre in Hartford, Connecticut.

Qualified candidates will work across roles in IT consulting and technology, including agile application development, cloud, IT infrastructure services, IoT, data analytics and digital engineering, it said.

“With ‘Rise at HCL,’ we offer a programme that is focused on intensive training, from on-the-job learning to soft skills development. We are excited to work with recent and soon-to-be graduates to drive their advancement in the exciting tech space,” C Vijayakumar, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of HCL Technologies, said.

HCL Technologies, which employs more than 1.87 lakh people globally, has continued to expand its footprint outside of India to bolster its now 32-year, 22,000-person strong US presence across 15 offices and multiple global delivery centres.