HCL Tech to pay 10 days’ salary as bonus to employees

3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Noida-based HCL Technologies (HCL) on Monday said it is issuing a one-time special bonus to employees around the world in recognition of its recent milestone of crossing the $10-billion mark in revenue for 2020.
In celebration and gratitude, all employees with one year of service or greater will receive a bonus, the equivalent of ten days’ salary, the company said in a statement.
Achieving this historic milestone in technology, business and engineering services and software, just 20 years since HCL Technologies’ IPO, is a testament to the efforts and consistent achievements of its employees, many long-term, deep relationships with leading companies across all industries and a leading network of partners and stakeholders, it said.
“Our employees are our most valuable asset. Despite an unrelenting pandemic, each and every member of our HCL family has demonstrated immense commitment and passion, contributing to the growth of the organisation. The $10-billion revenue milestone is a testament of our remarkable resilience as an organisation and the entrepreneurial spirit of our 1,59,000+ employees,” Apparao VV, Chief Human Resources Officer, HCL Technologies, said.
The special bonus will be paid to employees in February, amounting to around $90 million plus payroll taxes in some countries, the impact of which is excluded from the fiscal year 2021 EBIT guidance provided last month, the company added.
