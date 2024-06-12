HCLTech, a technology company, and Olympus Corporation, a MedTech company have expanded engineering and R&D partnership in order to enable affordable healthcare for patients through cutting -edge engineering technologies.

HCLTech will utilise sources in engineering and R&D, along with AI solutions, to help Olympus expand its product development worldwide, as per the company reports.

HCLTech will open a product innovation centre in Hyderabad, India to support Olympus’ operations in the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The center is set to begin operations by July 2024.

HCLTech and Olympus have been partners for ten years in Engineering and R&D, including product and software engineering, product maintenance and regulatory services. HCLTech supports Olympus from its centres in India and Vietnam.

“It is with great pleasure and excitement that we announce this agreement with HCLTech, with whom we share a decade-long partnership in core Engineering and R&D services. I am confident that our collaboration will enhance Olympus’ engineering capabilities and unlock new innovations that enable quality healthcare through technology,” said Andre Roggan, Chief Technology Officer, Olympus.

Olympus is a medical technology firm that collaborates with healthcare professionals to offer top-quality solutions and services. The company focuses on early detection, diagnosis, and minimally invasive treatment, with an aim to enhance patient outcomes and raise the standard of care for specific diseases.

HCLTech is a technology firm with over 2,27,000 employees in 60 countries. They provide services in digital, engineering, cloud, and AI, supported technology services and products.

