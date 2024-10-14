Noida-based information technology company, HCL Technologies (HCLTech), on Monday reported a consolidated net profit ₹4,235 crore for the second quarter that ended on September 30. This was up 10.51 per cent year-on-year (YoY) as compared with ₹3,832 crore in the same period, last year.

Consolidated revenue also rose by 8.21 per cent YoY to ₹28,862 crore for the quarter in review, as compared with ₹26,672 crore in the same July-September quarter last financial year.

Interim dividend

The board of HCLTech has declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of Rs 2 each for 2024-25.

“We remain committed to delivering business growth in a sustainable and responsible way. We have sharpened our focus on upskilling our people in next-generation technologies to continue enabling the art of the possible for our clients. Our global community engagement footprint continues to grow,” Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCLTech, said.

The company had a net addition of 780 employees during the quarter, bringing the tally to 2,18,621 as of the Q2 that ended September 30 against 2,21,139 in September 2023. HCLTech has given a revenue growth guidance of 3.5-5 per cent YoY in the constant currency.

“We delivered a strong quarter with revenue growing 1.6 per cent QoQ in constant currency and EBIT coming in at 18.6 per cent. This growth was well distributed across verticals, geographies and offerings. HCL Software has delivered a stellar performance of 9.4 per cent YoY this quarter and 6.4 per cent growth in H1 FY25 in constant currency, demonstrating the increasing relevance of our products for the digital economy,” C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director, HCLTech, said.

Strong pipeline

The company’s pipeline was strong, including Data and AI, Digital Engineering, SAP migration and efficiency led programmes, he said.

“Our GenAI offerings like AI Force and AI Foundry are resonating very well with our clients and should be drivers of efficiency, growth, and innovation over the medium term,” Vijayakumar added.

During the quarter, the company won 22 deals worth $100 million plus, 52 deals worth $50 million plus, and 137 deals worth more than $20 million.

Shares of HCLTech closed at Rs.1,856 apiece on the BSE on Monday, up 0.89 per cent from the previous close.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit