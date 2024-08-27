The shares of HCLTech were trading at ₹1,722.70, up by ₹1.80 or 0.10 per cent, today at 10.30 am on the BSE.

HCLTech and Xerox have extended their partnership for innovation through AI and digital engineering, as announced on August 26, 2024. The collaboration aims to support Xerox’s reinvention initiative, focusing on long-term growth and efficiency.

HCLTech will use its GenAI platform HCLTech AI Force, along with automation and engineering services, for Xerox’s digital transformation. The partnership will assist Xerox’s newly formed global business services unit in improving key metrics such as working capital and sales efficiency.

The collaboration dates back to 2009, covering product engineering and IT support, and resulting in 215 US patents and the establishment of joint R&D labs.

HCLTech said it will use its global delivery network across multiple countries to support Xerox’s transformation journey.

