HCL Technologies (HCLTech) on Thursday said it has signed a multi-year, managed public cloud services agreement with German technology and high-tech industry giant Siemens AG to modernise its IT landscape worldwide and power cloud-led digital transformation.

The company has been selected as one of the preferred global suppliers in horizontal IT infrastructure services, it said in a statement. HCLTech’s CloudSMART aggregates the best cloud offerings and capabilities into a comprehensive, fully-integrated consultancy and delivery platform designed to respond to an enterprise’s specific needs and maximise value.

It will focus on automating the public cloud environment while adhering to Siemens’ high security standards. It will also migrate and operate Siemens’ infrastructure on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Azure, and ensure its cloud resources are optimised, secure and scalable, allowing the company to focus on its core business, HCLTech said.

“Germany is a strategic market for HCLTech and our engagement with Siemens is testament to our continued growth in the region. With HCLTech’s CloudSMART solutions, Siemens AG will offer its internal stakeholders a consistent digital experience,” Ashish K Gupta, Chief Growth Officer - Europe and Africa, Diversified Industries, HCLTech, said. However, he did not share the deal size.