The board of HDFC Asset Management Company will be meeting on Monday to consider and approve the June quarter’s financial performance.
Analysts are expecting a 10 per cent increase in quarter-on-quarter AUM in Q1 FY25 for the domestic MF business, reconsidering a sharp rally in the equity market and benchmark indices. The fund house has one of the highest equity market share in the industry.
Kotak Institutional Equities expects the fund house to report 20 per cent y-on-y growth in the quarter under review, while sales may increase 35 per cent.
“We expect 40 per cent year-on-year core PBT growth driven by 35 per cent y-on-y revenue growth and 18 per cent rise in expenses. Other income may remain stable year-on-year. Focus to remain on the stability of retail flows and outlook on flow market share,” said the brokerage house.
