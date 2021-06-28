Companies

HDFC Bank acquires 7.4% stake in Virtuoso Infotech

PTI Pune | Updated on June 28, 2021

The company specializes in product engineering and offers customized software solutions

Virtuoso Infotech Pvt. Ltd., an enterprise software solutions company, founded by Ms. Preeti Nahar and Mr. Yogesh Satpute, based out of Pune, India announced today the news of its first investment fundraise. India’s largest private sector bank HDFC and its subsidiary HDFC Securities Limited has acquired a 7.4% stake in Virtuoso Infotech.

Virtuoso Infotech specializes in product engineering and offers customized software solutions for enterprises across a wide range of sectors. The list includes software solutions for Hospitality, Finance, Media, Religious Institutions, Communities, Cloud Computing, Food & Travel industries, using Data Analytics and Machine Learning.

This relationship will strengthen the company’s vision to become a reliable software technology partner for Indian enterprises and bank’s objective to digitize under-served and under-penetrated segments using digital solutions.

“We thank HDFC Bank for their confidence and trust in Virtuoso’s tech capabilities,” says Ms. Preeti Nahar, CEO, Virtuoso Infotech. “We are excited to start our growth journey with HDFC Bank and HDFC securities, serving the diversified needs of banking and securities business.”

“We are looking forward to contribute and make a dent in digital universe with our joint capabilities. HDFC Bank has always been supporting companies that help them take digitization to the next level,” says Mr. Yogesh Satpute, CTO, Virtuoso Infotech.

Published on June 28, 2021

HDFC Bank Ltd
