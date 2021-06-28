HDFC Bank acquires 7.4% stake in Virtuoso Infotech

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Virtuoso Infotech Pvt. Ltd., an enterprise software solutions company, founded by Ms. Preeti Nahar and Mr. Yogesh Satpute, based out of Pune, India announced today the news of its first investment fundraise. India’s largest private sector bank HDFC and its subsidiary HDFC Securities Limited has acquired a 7.4% stake in Virtuoso Infotech.
Virtuoso Infotech specializes in product engineering and offers customized software solutions for enterprises across a wide range of sectors. The list includes software solutions for Hospitality, Finance, Media, Religious Institutions, Communities, Cloud Computing, Food & Travel industries, using Data Analytics and Machine Learning.
This relationship will strengthen the company’s vision to become a reliable software technology partner for Indian enterprises and bank’s objective to digitize under-served and under-penetrated segments using digital solutions.
“We thank HDFC Bank for their confidence and trust in Virtuoso’s tech capabilities,” says Ms. Preeti Nahar, CEO, Virtuoso Infotech. “We are excited to start our growth journey with HDFC Bank and HDFC securities, serving the diversified needs of banking and securities business.”
“We are looking forward to contribute and make a dent in digital universe with our joint capabilities. HDFC Bank has always been supporting companies that help them take digitization to the next level,” says Mr. Yogesh Satpute, CTO, Virtuoso Infotech.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
Local tour operators go the distance to offer the comfort and cuisine of home for Indian travellers who seek ...
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...