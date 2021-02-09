Companies

HDFC Bank invites start-ups to apply for SmartUp grants

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on February 09, 2021 Published on February 09, 2021

Private sector lender HDFC Bank is inviting applications from start-ups and individual entrepreneurs for its SmartUp grants.

“This year, the bank will focus on start-ups creating social impact at scale in sectors such as education – technology (ed-tech) and skill development, among others,” the lender said in a statement on Tuesday.

SmartUp grants are a part of the bank’s umbrella CSR brand, and are aimed at finding and deploying long-term, sustainable solutions at scale, to address social issues, and contribute to the economic and social development of the country.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 09, 2021
HDFC Bank Ltd
Start-up India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.