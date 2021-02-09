HDFC Bank invites start-ups to apply for SmartUp grants

Private sector lender HDFC Bank is inviting applications from start-ups and individual entrepreneurs for its SmartUp grants.

“This year, the bank will focus on start-ups creating social impact at scale in sectors such as education – technology (ed-tech) and skill development, among others,” the lender said in a statement on Tuesday.

SmartUp grants are a part of the bank’s umbrella CSR brand, and are aimed at finding and deploying long-term, sustainable solutions at scale, to address social issues, and contribute to the economic and social development of the country.