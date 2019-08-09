MRF Q1 profit up 2% to ₹273.27 cr

Tyre major MRF posted a net profit of ₹273 crore for the first quarter of FY20. The net profit marks a 2.13 per cent increase from the previous year’s ₹268 crore. Revenue from operations of the company grew by 15 per cent to ₹4,471 crore during the quarter under review against ₹3,883 crore recorded during the comparable period the previous year. Profit before tax on a year-on-year basis for the June quarter grew by 3.43 per cent to ₹418 crore (₹404 crore). Total expenses grew by 17 per cent to ₹4,159 crore (₹3,551 crore). Of the total expenses, cost of materials consumed stood at ₹2,633 crore (₹2,349 crore).