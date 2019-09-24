Companies

SPIC suspends work at urea units

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 24, 2019 Published on September 24, 2019

Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd (SPIC) has said that its factories have been shut down on Tuesday after noon due to an urgent need to replace a critical equipment (urea reactor) and to attend to essential shutdown and maintenance jobs. “The duration of the shutdown is expected to be 30 days,” the company said in a communiqué to stock exchanges.

Published on September 24, 2019
