TVS Emerald enters Bengaluru

TVS Emerald, the real estate arm of the TVS Group, on Wednesday announced its foray into Bengaluru with the acquisition of two land parcels at Hosur Road and Kanakapura Road. The land parcel on Hosur Road will be developed into a high-rise apartment community over six acres targeting younger professionals, while the Kanakapura Road project will be developed as a gated community, comprising villas and row houses spread across 6.4 acres, a press statement from the company said.