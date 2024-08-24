Canada has approved drugmaker Lupin’s approval for its biosimilar version of Pegfilgrastim. The product will be manufactured at Lupin’s biotech facility, Pune, the company said.

Lupin’s brand Armlupeg (pegfilgrastim) is a biosimilar comparable to the reference biologic drug Neulasta (pegfilgrastim). And it’s indicated to decrease infection, after chemotherapy, according to health literature.

Nilesh Gupta, Lupin Managing Director said, Health Canada’s approval for Armlupeg, strengthened the company’s support to Canadian patients with this treatment. Dr Cyrus Karkaria, President, Biotech Division added, that biosimilars play an important role providing access to cancer treatment and supportive care. With the second biosimilar approval in Canada, the company looked to maintain this momentum with additional launches in regulated markets, he added.

Armlupeg will be available in a pre-filled syringe form (6mg/0.6 mL).

