India’s Health Ministry, through one of its autonomous bodies has ordered a probe into the allegations of a ‘cash-for-kidney’ scam that was levelled against one of the top hospital chains in India.

The National Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation (NOTTO) under the Health Ministry has ordered an inquiry in the allegations levelled against Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, officials aware of the developments said.

The move comes just two days after the UK-based ‘The Telegraph’ published a report on December 3, claiming Apollo’s involvement in the ‘cash for kidney’ racket in which impoverished people from Myanmar are being enticed to sell their organs for profit.

“An investigation has been ordered,” an official in the know said.

‘False, misleading’

The Apollo Hospitals have rejected the report by the UK-based paper calling it “false, ill-informed and misleading”. The hospital chain said, it follows every legal and ethical requirement for kidney transplants.

As per the report by the UK-based daily, the scam involves the elaborate forging of identity documents and staging of ‘family’ photographs to present donors as the relatives of would-be patients. Under the Indian and Burmese laws, a patient cannot receive an organ donation from a stranger in normal circumstances.

The report added that young villagers from Myanmar were being flown to a Delhi hospital and paid to donate their kidneys.

In India and Myanmar, paying for organ transplants is illegal and a patient cannot receive an organ donation from a stranger in normal circumstances.

Around 2016, Apollo’s name had cropped -up in a kidney racket, where some of its secretarial staff were involved along with a gang of brokers and donors. Investigation into the scam continues.

