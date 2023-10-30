Bengaluru-based health science company Sami-Sabinsa Group has appointed Vijaya Kumar S. as its Chief Executive Officer.

Kumar has a track record of fostering sustainable business growth in the pharmaceutical space and has held leadership positions across large organisations including Saurav Chemicals, Biocon, Centrient, Aurobindo, Dr Reddy’s, Mckinsey, Novartis, GSK, and others.

With a career spanning 35 years in research and development, manufacturing, operations, and management, he brings a wealth of experience to his new role as the CEO of Sami-Sabinsa Group.

“I look forward to the strong support of our valued customers and employees to drive our strategic vision and growth,” said Vijaya Kumar S.

Kumar has completed his postgraduate degree in management from the National University of Singapore and holds a doctorate degree in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

Dr Muhammed Majeed, Founder and Group Chairman, Sami-Sabinsa Group, said, “His understanding of the business landscape makes him an ideal asset in building upon the group’s international reputation and delivering long-term growth to all our stakeholders.”