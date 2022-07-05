Health tech start-up Zyla Health raises $1 million in Pre-Series A round

Zyla Health, a personalised care management platform, has raised $1 million in pre-series A funding round led by Seeders VC.

The funding also saw participation from various angel investors, including Kavikrut, Chief Growth Officer - Oyo; Rahul Jain, Co-founder and COO, Epigamia; Uday Thakker, Co-founder and Director, Epigamia; Vivek Shah, MD - Investment Banking, Haitong Securities, and others.

Khushboo Aggarwal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Zyla Health, said, “We continue to strive toward improving healthcare outcomes for people in the most engaging way. Zyla will use the funds to strengthen the leadership and invest in integrating Zyla’s care product across the ecosystem for growth.” The platform has seen great traction in the last few quarters in the B2B2C model, wherein insurers and employers are investing towards the well-being of their members/team through Zyla’s data-driven, highly-utilised products, she added.

Zyla had earlier raised capital from leading institutional investors, Kae Capital and Secocha Ventures. The company is targeting five times growth this year with the latest infusion of funds.

Abhishek Rungta, Founder and CEO of Indus Net Technologies, and Partner - Seeders VC, said, “Personalised healthcare dynamics have undergone a dramatic transformation in recent times. Precision, real-time, convenience, and foolproof healthcare management leveraging the best of new-age digital technologies is the need of the hour.”

Zyla offers personalised care across a broad spectrum of medical, physical, and mental health needs. It starts with a detailed health risk assessment, followed by personalised care journeys ranging from chronic disease management to wellness programmes.