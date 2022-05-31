HealthCare Global reports 22 pc growth in revenue at ₹364 crore in Q4

HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd (HCG), a speciality healthcare service provider, reported a 22.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue at ₹364.6 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The PAT (profit after tax) for the period stood at ₹6 crore.

In financial year (FY) 22, the firm recorded revenue of ₹1,397.8 crore reflecting a YoY growth of 37.9 per cent compared to ₹1,013.4 crore in the previous year. The PAT for the period was at ₹53.7 crore.

Advanced tech

BS Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman, HCG, said, “we continue to employ the latest and most advanced techniques of cancer diagnosis and treatment enabling us to serve a greater number of patients with an objective of quality outcome. Going forward, we believe our robust cancer care ecosystem will continue to deliver impressive returns.”

On the back of gradual unlocking of the economy, several regions delivered double-digit revenue growth on a yearly basis, said the company. Maharashtra delivered 11.4 per cent revenue growth YoY, East India witnessed 21.7 per cent revenue growth YoY and North India recorded a growth of 220.6 per cent YoY, it noted.

Raj Gore, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), HCG, said, “we have embarked in the current financial year with a greater set of ambitions and we firmly believe that the collective effort of our team will enable us to achieve our stated purpose of solidifying our leadership position in oncology.”

HCG is a cancer care provider in India and has a network of 22 cancer centers across India and Africa. Its cancer centers provide expertise and advanced technologies for diagnosis and treatment of cancer.