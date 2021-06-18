HealthCare Global’s Q4 loss widens to ₹103.4 cr

HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited’s (HCG) losses widened to ₹103.4 crore on a consolidated basis for the fourth-quarter of FY21 against ₹43.6-crore loss posted in the same period last year.

The company’s income from operations was 10.24 per cent higher at ₹298.1 crore as against ₹270.4 crore recorded last year.

Commenting on the company’s performance, BS Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman, HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd, said, “Amidst the challenging environment, our Q4 and FY21 performance gives us a lot of confidence as we enter the new financial year on a positive note. This has been a remarkable year for all of us, including HCG, which has not only weathered multiple storms, internal debt issues and macro-environmental challenges, but also emerged as a stronger, focused and sustainable leader in the oncology domain.”

Raj Gore, CEO of the company, said: “While the quarter ended cautiously in some regions due to the spike in cases in March as India entered the second wave of Covid, we were much better prepared and were actually able to deliver growth across all regions, both on a sequential as well as year-on-year basis. This is primarily due HCG’s pan-India network, focused model and regional leadership in oncology, which we have established over the past several years, that provides us downside protection during challenging times while leaving significant scope to benefit from upside opportunities.”