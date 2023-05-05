THB (Technology l Healthcare, l Big Data Analytics), a healthcare SAAS company, has raised $20 million in funding in a growth equity round led by Filter Capital and Edelweiss Discovery Fund Series I.

Cornerstone Venture Partners Fund (CSVP) and Healthquad, among others, also participated in the round. Investec Capital and Antares Legal were the advisors to the transaction.

According to the company, the funds will be used to expand its operations globally and accelerate growth in existing countries across South Asia, the Middle East, and South-East Asia. With this funding, THB is well-positioned to expand its product portfolio and invest in a growing global presence.

THB serves large healthcare enterprises to drive digital, data, and technology adoption with their data management platform, and a suite of software solutions across more than 20 use cases, including patient engagement, doctor engagement, clinical customer relationship management, analytics automation, customer care automation, and real-world evidence.

growth opportunity

“Healthcare big data technology presents an enormous opportunity for growth in this decade. THB aims to provide its customers with a comprehensive suite of data use cases, enabling them to fully leverage their healthcare datasets and achieve tangible growth. We are excited about partnering with the new investors and leveraging their expertise in technology and enterprise SaaS to further expand THB into a truly global organization,” said Akansh Khurana, MD and Group CEO of THB.

It serves customers across the healthcare industry, including hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic labs, primary care, consumer health, payors, and med-tech companies across markets in emerging Asia, including India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the UAE, KSA, Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia.

“THB is Asia’s leading healthcare software and data company. Akansh and his team have built a strong product suite, demonstrated a clear product-market fit, and served over 150 passionate customers across Asian markets. We are looking forward to this partnership and building a truly global health-tech leader,” said Nitin Nayar, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Filter Capital.

THB has more than 300 software and data engineers, doctors, consultants, and analysts provide deep clinical insight and currently serves over 150 healthcare enterprises across more than 10 countries, the company said.

