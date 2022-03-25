Healthcare start-up Janani.life raises $2.2 m from Y Combinator, Olive Tree Capital, others 

Healthcare start-up Janani.life raised $2.2 million in growth capital from a group of investors including the global accelerator Y Combinator (YC), Olive Tree Capital, and Good Water Capital.

Janani.life is part of YC’s current Winter batch (W22) and is a part of the cohort that will be presenting in the accelerator’s upcoming demo day on March 29 and 30.

Soma Capital, Brightlane VC, NB Ventures along with angel investors such as the Chairman GVK life science and former president of Ranbaxy DS Brar, and Avendus Capital’s founder Gaurav Deepak have backed Janani.life.

The start-up will utilise the funds to build its technology stack, initiate full-fledged operations across major cities in the country and ramp up its brand building and marketing activities.

Last year, the start-up had raised $1.5 million in a round led by Venture Catalysts, Inflection Point Ventures and Apollo Hospitals.

Easing infertility treatment

Founded in October 2020 by Nilay Mehrotra and Raj Garg, Janani.life aims to make the process of infertility treatment and assisted fertilisation easier. The start-up offers end-to-end solution for sperm health, female fertility, PCOD/POCS, irregular periods, period pain, and low libido and erectile dysfunction for men.

Nilay Mehrotra, Co-founder of Janani, said, “At Janani, we get to the root cause of the problem through our proprietary diagnostic and treatment plans created with the help of expert doctors, and this round of funding validates the market’s need for an innovative product.”

“Janani takes care of everything, from diagnostics to super-specialised doctor consultations to nutraceuticals. The company understands that lifestyle disorders can be caused by multiple factors and supports customers with a wellness buddy, nutritionist, mental health counsellor, and custom yoga videos in their specially curated programs,” said Nichola Eliovits, Managing Partner at Olive Tree Capital, adding that “sexual wellness is a $22 billion market alone in India”.