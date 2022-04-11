Healthcare startup Medfin raises $15 million Series B funding 

Healthcare startup Medfin has raised $15 million in Series B funding from a group of investors including Arka Nxt, HealthXCapital (Singapore), Blume Ventures, Axilor Ventures, Sony and Kotak Investments.

Medfin plans to utilise these funds to expand to over 25 cities across India. It would invest in R&D, Technology, Process and People, enabling it to offer patients a one-stop comprehensive service platform for over 250 types of day care surgeries.

Founded in 2017 by Arjun Kumar, Arun Kumar, and Sidharth Gurjar, Medfin offers patients access to the latest surgical treatment procedures. It offers surgeries across departments from ophthalmology to orthopaedics. The company has previously raised $4 million in funding.

Medfin helps patients navigate the entire surgical and related diagnostics processes, including connecting them with surgeons, finding the right course of treatment, performing cost estimates, and insurance coverage checks. Since the last round of funding, Medfin has expanded to cover more cities and also introduce more day care surgeries across departments.

Simplifying process

Arjun Kumar, Founder and CEO at Medfin, said, “A large part of the population in India falls in the low to medium income bracket and daycare surgeries can really benefit them. At Medfin we combine value-based care, advanced technology, and superior patient experience to deliver better health outcomes while containing costs.”

“They are well on their way to becoming India’s largest day-care surgery provider. We are happy to partner with them in this journey,” said Vikram Kailas from Arka Nxt Ventures.

Seemant Jauhari, HealthXCapital said, “With variable quality, outcomes, pricing plaguing healthcare services the patient is often confused and lacks trust. Medfin is simplifying this by providing a one-stop-shop which handholds the patient across one’s journey with a standardised service. Balancing access with great outcomes enables patient trust! This is key to Medfin and sets them apart from other such providers.”

It has completed over 5,000 surgeries and on track to surpass 100,000 surgeries by 2024, it said. T