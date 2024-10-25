Health and wellness startup HealthifyMe has closed $45 million round led by existing investors Khosla Ventures and impact investor LeapFrog Investments with new participation from Claypond Capital, the family office of Ranjan Pai.

The funding comes at a time when Healthify is looking to accelerates its global expansion, entering the US market and advancing its industry-leading AI capabilities.

The new $20 million adds to an earlier tranche raised in 2023. This takes Healthify’s total primary equity raise to approximately $125 million so far.

Founded in 2012 by Tushar Vashisht, Sachin Shenoy and Mathew Cherian, the company offers services such as calorie tracking, one-on-one nutrition, fitness coaching, diet tracking, and workout plans.

Global expansion

Healthify is enhancing its AI capabilities to cater to diverse cultures, languages, and health preferences across markets.

Starting with the US, the AI is being fine-tuned to understand common food items, fitness habits, and local dialects, ensuring personalized and culturally relevant health guidance.

Healthify has conducted successful alpha tests in the US, and is looking launch in the coming months.

Healthify’s India operations have achieved operational profitability, and the company is on track to become EBITDA-positive by the end of the fiscal year.

While consumer business remains Healthify’s core– it has a robust B2B strategy to drive growth. It is focused on corporate wellness partnerships and is pursuing collaborations with diagnostics, insurance, and pharmaceutical firms to drive sustainable health outcomes at scale.

Tushar Vashisht, Co-founder and CEO, Healthify said “After delivering outcomes at scale in India with our unique blend of AI and human coaching, we’re thrilled to bring this approach to the US, the world’s largest health and fitness market. With this funding, we’re one step closer to achieving our mission of putting a high-acuity health coach in every person’s pocket”